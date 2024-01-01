set
Available inall subroutines.
Sets the value of a variable or HTTP header.
set var.custom_string_variable = "foo";set obj.status = 307;set obj.http.Location = "/login";
set will overwrite the value of an existing header (to append instead, see
add). To set a single token in a comma-separated list of key-value pairs in the header value,
set also supports subfield accessors:
set resp.http.Cache-Control:max-age = "300";set resp.http.Vary:Accept-Encoding = ""; # empty string adds "Accept-Encoding" to the header value as a standalone token
The
set statement allows for a variety of operators:
|Operator
|Purpose
=
|Simple assignment
+=
|Addition
-=
|Subtraction
*=
|Multiplication
/=
|Division
%=
|Remainder
|=
|Bitwise OR
&=
|Bitwise AND
^=
|Bitwise XOR
<<=
|Left shift
>>=
|Right shift
