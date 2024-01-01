set

Available inall subroutines.

Sets the value of a variable or HTTP header.

set var.custom_string_variable = "foo" ; set obj.status = 307 ; set obj.http.Location = "/login" ;

set will overwrite the value of an existing header (to append instead, see add ). To set a single token in a comma-separated list of key-value pairs in the header value, set also supports subfield accessors:

set resp.http.Cache-Control : max - age = "300" ; set resp.http.Vary : Accept - Encoding = "" ;

The set statement allows for a variety of operators:

Operator Purpose = Simple assignment += Addition -= Subtraction *= Multiplication /= Division %= Remainder | = Bitwise OR &= Bitwise AND ^= Bitwise XOR <<= Left shift >>= Right shift

