Available inall subroutines.

Unsets a variable or HTTP header.

unset fastly.error ; unset resp.http.Expires ;

While primarily used for removing HTTP headers from request or response objects, unset may also be used to clear some predefined variables (where indicated on the variable's reference page as "can be unset").

