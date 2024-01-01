unset
Available inall subroutines.
Unsets a variable or HTTP header.
unset fastly.error; # Predefined variableunset resp.http.Expires; # HTTP header
While primarily used for removing HTTP headers from request or response objects,
unset may also be used to clear some predefined variables (where indicated on the variable's reference page as "can be unset").
Try it out
unset is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.
Add, remove or change HTTP headers
Fastly can easily read and write HTTP headers at multiple stages of the request/response cycle.
Clean backend responses
Remove headers added by backends that you don't want to emit to the browser, like amz- or goog- headers.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)