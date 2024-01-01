  1. Home
bereq.is_clustering

BOOL, read-only.

Available inall subroutines.

Whether the request was forwarded to another machine in the cluster.

Always false in vcl_recv and vcl_hash because the decision to cluster is made after object lookup.

