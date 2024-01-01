  1. Home
bereq.http.{NAME}

STRING, can be read, set and unset.

Available inpassmissfetch

Request headers sent to the backend.

Before Fastly invokes vcl_miss or vcl_pass, we copy the contents of req.http.* into a new set of headers called bereq.http. This header list can then be modified without affecting the original request received from the client.

The bereq.http.* headers are also available in vcl_fetch, after the fetch to the backend has been made, but modifying their values in vcl_fetch has no effect.

