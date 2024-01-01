  1. Home
bereq.url.ext

STRING, read-only.

Available inpassmissfetch

The file extension portion of bereq.url. If multiple file extensions are present, only the last extension is used. For example, given the path /foo.bar.txt, bereq.url.ext would be txt. If no file extension is present, the value will be an empty string.

This variable is updated any time bereq.url is set.

