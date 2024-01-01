bereq.url.ext
STRING, read-only.
The file extension portion of
bereq.url. If
multiple file extensions are present, only the last extension is used. For
example, given the path
/foo.bar.txt,
bereq.url.ext would be
txt. If no
file extension is present, the value will be an empty string.
This variable is updated any time
bereq.url is
set.
