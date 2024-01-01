Code examples using expressly
These code examples have an implementation in JavaScript using
expressly. To learn more about using JavaScript with
expressly and our Compute platform, see using JavaScript and
expressly's documentation.
NOTE: Some of the code examples here are also available in other languages. To help with migrations or learning, where a code example has multiple implementations, we show all implementations together.
Add a new field to a JSON response
Decorate API responses in JSON format with new fields.
Use microservices to divide up a domain
Send request to different origin servers based on the URL path.
Create self-destructing URLs for time-limited access
Make URLs expire after a configurable period.
Filter query string parameters
Add, remove, and sort querystring parameters.
Change request method
Change PUT, DELETE, OPTIONS and others to POST, or vice versa, to help integrate incompatible client and server apps.
Add or remove cookies
Read individual cookies, set new cookies in response.
Filter cookies or other structured headers
Rewrite headers to keep only keys that you want to allow, similar to `querystring.filter_except` but for headers rather than querystrings.
Log request data to Google BigQuery
Build raw JSON strings matching your BigQuery table schema to send log data to BigQuery.
Set Google Analytics _ga cookie
Due to ITP 2.1 restrictions, cookies set in JavaScript may be limited to a 7-day TTL. Set your Google Analytics cookie on the edge to avoid this.
Redirect old URLs at the edge
Use a dictionary of URL mappings to serve your redirects at lightning speed.
Add time zone offset to requests
Divide the world into time bands of custom size and forward time zone data to your origin server.
Perform redirects with wildcard patterns using an edge dictionary
Match URL prefixes and make use of configurable response status and querystring preservation.
