  1. Home
  2. Solutions
  3. Code examples
  4. JavaScript

Code examples using expressly

These code examples have an implementation in JavaScript using expressly. To learn more about using JavaScript with expressly and our Compute platform, see using JavaScript and expressly's documentation.

NOTE: Some of the code examples here are also available in other languages. To help with migrations or learning, where a code example has multiple implementations, we show all implementations together.

Response manipulation
Add a new field to a JSON response
Decorate API responses in JSON format with new fields.
BackendsPerformance
Use microservices to divide up a domain
Send request to different origin servers based on the URL path.
Request manipulationEdge dataSecurity
Create self-destructing URLs for time-limited access
Make URLs expire after a configurable period.
Request manipulationCachePerformance
Filter query string parameters
Add, remove, and sort querystring parameters.
Request manipulation
Change request method
Change PUT, DELETE, OPTIONS and others to POST, or vice versa, to help integrate incompatible client and server apps.
Request manipulationResponse manipulationPerformance
Add or remove cookies
Read individual cookies, set new cookies in response.
Request manipulationResponse manipulationSecurity
Filter cookies or other structured headers
Rewrite headers to keep only keys that you want to allow, similar to `querystring.filter_except` but for headers rather than querystrings.
LoggingObservability
Log request data to Google BigQuery
Build raw JSON strings matching your BigQuery table schema to send log data to BigQuery.
Compute intersection of two lists
Useful for comparing capabilities with required permissions.
Response manipulationEdge dataSEO
Set Google Analytics _ga cookie
Due to ITP 2.1 restrictions, cookies set in JavaScript may be limited to a 7-day TTL. Set your Google Analytics cookie on the edge to avoid this.
Response manipulationEdge dataPerformance
Redirect old URLs at the edge
Use a dictionary of URL mappings to serve your redirects at lightning speed.
Request manipulationPersonalization
Add time zone offset to requests
Divide the world into time bands of custom size and forward time zone data to your origin server.
Developer experience
Format time expressions
Format dates and times in a variety of ways.
Response manipulationEdge dataDeveloper experience
Perform redirects with wildcard patterns using an edge dictionary
Match URL prefixes and make use of configurable response status and querystring preservation.
Validate domain on query string
Check the query string if it contains a valid domain.

All code on this page is provided under both the BSD and MIT open source licenses.

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024