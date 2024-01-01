Search engine optimization

Search Engine Optimization requires careful attention to maintaining good URLs, links, relevant content and A/B testing. Fastly is a great place to exert fine control over all these aspects of your site experience without compromising on performance.

Many companies spend a significant part of their marketing budget on Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and advertising, so anything you can do that increases organic traffic is worth its weight in gold. In the case of Google, tools like Pagespeed Insights and Search Console help to quickly identify which improvements are expected on your site.

Here we'll help you understand how Fastly can help boost your organic search performance.

Fastly features

Improving search ranking is rarely a matter of tuning a single property of your website, since many different signals contribute to good ranking. A number of Fastly features can come in useful:

Ideas and typical uses

Some of the specific things that Fastly customers do at the edge to improve SEO include:

Redirects: Search engine algorithms are still strongly based on links between pages. These links help determine the visibility that each web page has within the search engine results pages (SERPs). Ensuring URLs never die is one of the most important aspects of a good SEO strategy, and the edge is the best place for redirects, so that they can be served as fast as possible.

Increasing cache TTLs: Longer cache times mean that it's more likely a search crawler will get a HIT from the cache, instead of having to load a page from your origin servers. Remember that search crawlers don't act like normal users; they will visit far more long-tail content, which is much less likely to be in cache.

Enabling stale serving: In some cases, it can make sense to serve a crawler with potentially out of date content very fast, rather than fetching up to date content and giving the crawler a slower experience.

Modifying content: Mis-ordered headings, over-long text or lack of descriptive content can all cause poor ranking for pages. Consider generating additional content for product or listing pages at the edge using AI language models such as ChatGPT.

Optimizing images: Serving images that are the correct size and format for the client makes pages smaller, faster and easier for crawlers to parse.

Authenticating crawlers: Some behaviors may be triggered by knowing that the visitor is a crawler, such as allowing the crawler to see premium content instead of a paywall. This often makes use of the User-Agent header, but that's easily faked. A DNS lookup at the edge can help ensure that you are dealing with the real Googlebot.

Canonical link headers: The Link header can be used to denote the URL that should be considered canonical for a piece of content. Where the same content is available from multiple URLs, using a Link: rel=canonical; url=<...> header will avoid search crawlers seeing your content as a duplicate.

Data collection: It's important to know how crawlers are behaving on your site. Modifying response content at the edge can enable the insertion of <script> tags to load your own or third party behavioral analytics libraries, and report their data back to your Fastly service for logging.

