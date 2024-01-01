ACL Entry
An ACL entry holds an individual IP address or subnet range and is a member of an ACL. ACL entries are versionless, which means they can be created, modified, or deleted without activating a new version of your service.
Data model
comment
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
ip
|string
|An IP address.
negated
|integer
|Whether to negate the match. Useful primarily when creating individual exceptions to larger subnets. [Default
0]
subnet
|integer
|Number of bits for the subnet mask applied to the IP address. For IPv4 addresses, a value of 32 represents the smallest subnet mask (1 address), 24 represents a class C subnet mask (256 addresses), 16 represents a class B subnet mask (65k addresses), and 8 is class A subnet mask (16m addresses). If not provided, no mask is applied.
acl_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a ACL. Read-only.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying an ACL Entry. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
entries
|array
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)