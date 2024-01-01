  1. Home
ACL

An access control list or "ACL" specifies individual IP addresses or subnet ranges and can be accessed and used from Fastly VCL.

Data model

namestringName for the ACL. Must start with an alphanumeric character and contain only alphanumeric characters, underscores, and whitespace.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a ACL. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString representing the number identifying a version of the service. Read-only.

Endpoints

List ACLs

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/acl

Create a new ACL

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/acl

Describe an ACL

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/acl/acl_name

Update an ACL

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/acl/acl_name

Delete an ACL

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/acl/acl_name

