ACL
An access control list or "ACL" specifies individual IP addresses or subnet ranges and can be accessed and used from Fastly VCL.
Data model
name
|string
|Name for the ACL. Must start with an alphanumeric character and contain only alphanumeric characters, underscores, and whitespace.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a ACL. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String representing the number identifying a version of the service. Read-only.
