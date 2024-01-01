Sudo mode
Sudo mode is an elevated security state in which a user will be re-authenticated to alllow them to temporarily perform privileged actions via the API such as the creation of Automation tokens. It does not upgrade or otherwise change the role of the user. The user can only perform these actions until the sudo expiry time is reached.
Error states
The following error states may be returned from requesting sudo access.
A response with a JSON body containing an error code is returned on error.
|Status
|Code
|Description
|403
forbidden
|The supplied username/password combination is not correct.
Sudo mode allows users to perform privileged actions after going through a re-authentication flow.
Data model
expiry_time
|string
|A UTC time-stamp of when sudo access will expire. If blank, sudo access expires five minutes after the request.
