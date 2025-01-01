Fastly DDoS Protection Events
The Fastly DDoS Protection Events API allows you to configure Fastly DDoS Protection and view attack insights including events, rules, and traffic statistics.
The Fastly DDoS Protection Events API is only available to customers with access to Fastly DDoS Protection in the Fastly control panel.
Data model
name
|string
|Name of an attribute type used in traffic stats.
values
|array
|Values for traffic attribute.
percentage
|integer
|Percentage of traffic containing a value.
errors
|array
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
customer_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the customer.
ended_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Unique ID of the event.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service.
started_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
action
|string
|Action types for a rule. [Default
default]
additional_attributes
|array
|Attribute category for additional, unlisted attributes used in a rule.
asn
|string
|ASN attribute.
country_code
|string
|Country code attribute.
host
|string
|Host attribute.
source_ip
|string
|Source IP address attribute.
source_ip_prefix
|string
|Source IP prefix attribute.