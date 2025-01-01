  1. Home
Fastly DDoS Protection Events

The Fastly DDoS Protection Events API allows you to configure Fastly DDoS Protection and view attack insights including events, rules, and traffic statistics.

The Fastly DDoS Protection Events API is only available to customers with access to Fastly DDoS Protection in the Fastly control panel.

Data model

namestringName of an attribute type used in traffic stats.
valuesarrayValues for traffic attribute.
percentageintegerPercentage of traffic containing a value.
errorsarray
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
customer_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the customer.
ended_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringUnique ID of the event.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service.
started_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
actionstringAction types for a rule. [Default default]
additional_attributesarrayAttribute category for additional, unlisted attributes used in a rule.
asnstringASN attribute.
country_codestringCountry code attribute.
hoststringHost attribute.
source_ipstringSource IP address attribute.
source_ip_prefixstringSource IP prefix attribute.

Endpoints

Get a rule by ID

GET/ddos-protection/v1/rules/rule_id

Get events

GET/ddos-protection/v1/events

Get event by ID

GET/ddos-protection/v1/events/event_id

Get all rules for an event

GET/ddos-protection/v1/events/event_id/rules

Get traffic stats for a rule

GET/ddos-protection/v1/events/event_id/rules/rule_id/traffic-stats

