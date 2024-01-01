TLS Configuration
Customers with access to multiple sets of IP pools are able to apply different configuration options to their TLS enabled domains.
Data model
The DNS records to use for this configuration.
dns_records
|object
service
|object
name
|string
|A custom name for your TLS configuration.
relationships.dns_records.id
|string
|The IP address or hostname of the DNS record.
relationships.service.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
tls_configuration]
bulk
|boolean
|Signifies whether the configuration is used for Platform TLS or not. Read-only.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
default
|boolean
|Signifies whether or not Fastly will use this configuration as a default when creating a new TLS Activation. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
http_protocols
|array
|HTTP protocols available on your configuration. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS configuration. Read-only.
tls_protocols
|array
|TLS protocols available on your configuration. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
