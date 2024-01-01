  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. TLS

TLS Configuration

Customers with access to multiple sets of IP pools are able to apply different configuration options to their TLS enabled domains.

Data model

The DNS records to use for this configuration.

dns_recordsobject
serviceobject
namestringA custom name for your TLS configuration.
relationships.dns_records.idstringThe IP address or hostname of the DNS record.
relationships.service.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service.
typestringResource type. [Default tls_configuration]
bulkbooleanSignifies whether the configuration is used for Platform TLS or not. Read-only.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
defaultbooleanSignifies whether or not Fastly will use this configuration as a default when creating a new TLS Activation. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
http_protocolsarrayHTTP protocols available on your configuration. Read-only.
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a TLS configuration. Read-only.
tls_protocolsarrayTLS protocols available on your configuration. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List TLS configurations

GET/tls/configurations

Get a TLS configuration

GET/tls/configurations/tls_configuration_id

Update a TLS configuration

PATCH/tls/configurations/tls_configuration_id

