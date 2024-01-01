TLS Configuration

Customers with access to multiple sets of IP pools are able to apply different configuration options to their TLS enabled domains.

Data model

The DNS records to use for this configuration.

dns_records object service object name string A custom name for your TLS configuration. relationships.dns_records.id string The IP address or hostname of the DNS record. relationships.service.id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. type string Resource type. [Default tls_configuration ] bulk boolean Signifies whether the configuration is used for Platform TLS or not. Read-only. created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. default boolean Signifies whether or not Fastly will use this configuration as a default when creating a new TLS Activation Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. http_protocols array HTTP protocols available on your configuration. Read-only. id string Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS configuration. Read-only. tls_protocols array TLS protocols available on your configuration. Read-only.

Endpoints

List TLS configurations GET/ tls / configurations

Get a TLS configuration GET/ tls / configurations / tls_configuration_id