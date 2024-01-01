  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Miscellaneous

resp.stale

BOOL, can be read and set, but not unset.

Available inall subroutines.

Whether or not the response is a stale cache hit.

Stale hits are caused by asynchronous revalidation, backend failure, or an explicit return(deliver_stale).

To learn more, refer to staleness and revalidation, resp.stale.is_error, and resp.stale.is_revalidating.

