resp.stale.is_error

BOOL, can be read and set, but not unset.

Available inall subroutines.

Whether or not the selected response is a stale cache hit, as a result of a backend failure or an explicit return(deliver_stale).

Also see resp.stale and resp.stale.is-revalidating.

