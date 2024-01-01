resp.stale.is_error
BOOL, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available inall subroutines.
Whether or not the selected response is a stale cache hit, as a result of a backend failure or an explicit
return(deliver_stale).
Also see
resp.stale and
resp.stale.is-revalidating.
