querystring.filtersep

Available inall subroutines.

Returns the separator needed by the querystring.filter and querystring.filter_except functions.

Example

set req.url = querystring.filter ( req.url , "utm_source" + querystring.filtersep () + "utm_medium" + querystring.filtersep () + "utm_campaign" );

