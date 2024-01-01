  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Query string

querystring.filter_except

STRINGquerystring.filter_exceptSTRINGurlSTRINGnames

Available inall subroutines.

Returns the given URL but only keeps the listed parameters.

Example

set req.url = querystring.filter_except(req.url, "q" + querystring.filtersep() + "p");

Try it out

querystring.filter_except is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.

Normalize requests to increase cache efficiency

Improve cache performance by normalizing requests. Filter and reorder query params, convert to lowercase, filter headers, and more.

Create image transform presets

Use custom, predefined classnames like large, medium, small, teaser, thumb, or article to control Fastly Image Optimizer and optionally prevent end-user access to native properties like 'width'.

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024