querystring.filter_except

STRING querystring.filter_except STRING url STRING names

Available inall subroutines.

Returns the given URL but only keeps the listed parameters.

Example

set req.url = querystring.filter_except ( req.url , "q" + querystring.filtersep () + "p" );

Try it out

querystring.filter_except is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.

Normalize requests to increase cache efficiency Improve cache performance by normalizing requests. Filter and reorder query params, convert to lowercase, filter headers, and more. JavaScript is required to use interactive code examples