randombool
Available inall subroutines.
Returns the true numerator or denominator of the time called. For example,
randombool(3,4) will return
true ¾ of the time (about 75%). This is useful
for situations like A/B testing where you want to serve one web page to 90%
of the requests and another to 10% of the requests. This example is shown below.
Formally,
randombool picks a pseudorandom value (0 ≤ r ≤ RAND_MAX). It then
returns
true if (RAND_MAX × numerator) > (r × denominator). This will
return
true when r/RAND_MAX < numerator/denominator.
This does not use secure random numbers and should not be used for cryptographic purposes.
This function is not prefixed with the
std. namespace.
Example
if (randombool(1, 10)) { set req.http.X-ABTest = "A";} else { set req.http.X-ABTest = "B";}
