randomstr
Available inall subroutines.
Returns a random string of length
len containing characters from the
optionally supplied string
characters.
If
characters is not supplied, this function uses characters from the
following set of 64:
a-zA-Z0-9-_.
This does not use secure random functions and should not be used for cryptographic purposes.
This function is not prefixed with the
std. namespace.
Example
set req.http.X-RandomHexNum = randomstr(8, "1234567890abcdef");
