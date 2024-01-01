  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Randomness

randomstr

STRINGrandomstrINTEGERlenSTRINGcharacters

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a random string of length len containing characters from the optionally supplied string characters.

If characters is not supplied, this function uses characters from the following set of 64: a-zA-Z0-9-_.

This does not use secure random functions and should not be used for cryptographic purposes.

This function is not prefixed with the std. namespace.

Example

set req.http.X-RandomHexNum = randomstr(8, "1234567890abcdef");

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024