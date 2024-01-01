randomstr

STRING randomstr INTEGER len STRING characters

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a random string of length len containing characters from the optionally supplied string characters .

If characters is not supplied, this function uses characters from the following set of 64: a-zA-Z0-9-_ .

This does not use secure random functions and should not be used for cryptographic purposes.

This function is not prefixed with the std. namespace.

Example