Available inall subroutines.
Returns a random integer value between
from and
to, inclusive.
This does not use secure random numbers and should not be used for cryptographic purposes.
Even though integer values in VCL are typically 64-bit signed integers,
this VCL function only accepts
from,
to, and
seed, which are signed 32-bit integers.
The range of valid values for
from,
to, and
seed is therefore
−(231) to 231 − 1 inclusive.
That is, the minimum and maximum values are -2147483648 and 2147483647
respectively, or -0x80000000 and 0x7FFFFFFF in hexadecimal.
This function is not prefixed with the
std. namespace.
Example
if (randomint(0, 99) < 5) { set req.http.X-ABTest = "A";} else { set req.http.X-ABTest = "B";}if (randomint(-1, 0) == -1) { set req.http.X-ABTest = "A";} else { set req.http.X-ABTest = "B";}
