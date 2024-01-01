randomint_seeded

INTEGER randomint_seeded INTEGER from INTEGER to INTEGER seed

Available inall subroutines.

Identical to randomint , except takes an additional parameter used to seed the random number generator. This seed determines randomness. A consistent seed will provide a consistent result.

This function does not use secure random numbers and should not be used for cryptographic purposes.

Even though integer values in VCL are typically 64-bit signed integers, this VCL function only accepts from , to , and seed , which are signed 32-bit integers. The range of valid values for from , to , and seed is therefore −(231) to 231 − 1 inclusive. That is, the minimum and maximum values are -2147483648 and 2147483647 respectively, or -0x80000000 and 0x7FFFFFFF in hexadecimal.

This function is not prefixed with the std. namespace.

Example

if ( randomint_seeded ( 0 , 99 , 555 ) < 5 ) { set req.http.X-ABTest = "A" ; } else { set req.http.X-ABTest = "B" ; } if ( randomint_seeded ( - 1 , 0 , 555 ) = = - 1 ) { set req.http.X-ABTest = "A" ; } else { set req.http.X-ABTest = "B" ; }

Try it out

randomint_seeded is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.