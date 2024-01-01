randombool_seeded
Available inall subroutines.
Identical to
randombool, except takes an
additional parameter, which is used to seed the random number generator.
This does not use secure random numbers and should not be used for cryptographic purposes.
This function is not prefixed with the
std. namespace.
Example
set req.http.my-hmac = digest.hmac_sha256("sekrit", req.http.X-Token);set req.http.hmac-chopped = regsub(req.http.my-hmac, "^(..........).*$","\1");if (randombool_seeded(5,100,std.strtol(req.http.hmac-chopped ,16))) { set req.http.X-Allowed = "true";} else { set req.http.X-Allowed = "false";}
