table.contains

BOOL table.contains ID id STRING key

Available inall subroutines.

Returns true if the key key has an entry in the table id .

Example

Here's one way of implementing a simple redirect mechanism, conditional on presence in a table of URLs:

table redirects { "/a" : "/xyz" , "/b" : "/abc" , } sub vcl_recv { if ( table.contains (redirects, req.url.path )) { error 800 "redirect" ; } ... } sub vcl_deliver { set resp.http.location = table.lookup (redirects, req.url.path ) + if ( req.url.qs = = "" , "" , "?" + req.url.qs ); set resp.status = 301 ; }

Try it out

table.contains is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.

Override TTLs for path prefixes Set TTLs at the edge based on looking up a path prefix in an edge dictionary. JavaScript is required to use interactive code examples