table.contains
Available inall subroutines.
Returns
true if the key
key has an entry in the table
id.
Example
Here's one way of implementing a simple redirect mechanism, conditional on presence in a table of URLs:
table redirects { "/a": "/xyz", "/b": "/abc",}
sub vcl_recv { if (table.contains(redirects, req.url.path)) { error 800 "redirect"; }
...}
sub vcl_deliver { set resp.http.location = table.lookup(redirects, req.url.path) + if(req.url.qs == "", "", "?" + req.url.qs); set resp.status = 301;}
