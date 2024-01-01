table.lookup
Available inall subroutines.
Looks up the key
key in the table
ID. When the key is present, its
associated value will be returned. When the key is absent, a
not set
string value is returned.
You can use
table.contains to check for the presence of a key.
If you plan to do a lookup of that key's value, consider combining
the calls into a single lookup to find the key's presence and the
stored value at the same time. For example:
# note this depends on using a header, not a STRING variableset req.http.x = table.lookup(t, "key");if (!req.http.x) { # equivalent to if (!table.contains(t, "key")) # no such key} else { # use the value of req.http.x}
This works because a
not set header compares false in conditions.
The condition above depends on using a header for the returned value
and not a local STRING variable. This is because a
not set value
is converted to an empty string when assigned to a STRING variable
and the empty string always compares true in conditions.
See VCL Types
for details of the type conversion.
When a third STRING argument is provided, the lookup function behaves as
it would normally, except when a key is absent, the
default value is
returned instead.
Examples
table geoip_lang { "US": "en-US", "FR": "fr-FR", "NL": "nl-NL",}if (!req.http.Accept-Language) { set req.http.Accept-Language = table.lookup(geoip_lang, client.geo.country_code, "en-US");}
table extension { "xhtml5": "xhtml", "html5": "html", "htm": "html", "aif": "aiff", "tif": "tiff", "jpg": "jpeg", "mpg": "mpeg",}
sub vcl_recv { # normalizing URL file extensions declare local var.ext STRING;
# lowercase for both the table key and for the default value set var.ext = std.tolower(req.url.ext); set var.ext = table.lookup(extension, var.ext, var.ext);}
