  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Table

table.lookup

STRINGtable.lookupIDidSTRINGkeySTRINGdefault

Available inall subroutines.

Looks up the key key in the table ID. When the key is present, its associated value will be returned. When the key is absent, a not set string value is returned.

You can use table.contains to check for the presence of a key. If you plan to do a lookup of that key's value, consider combining the calls into a single lookup to find the key's presence and the stored value at the same time. For example:

# note this depends on using a header, not a STRING variable
set req.http.x = table.lookup(t, "key");
if (!req.http.x) { # equivalent to if (!table.contains(t, "key"))
  # no such key
} else {
  # use the value of req.http.x
}

This works because a not set header compares false in conditions. The condition above depends on using a header for the returned value and not a local STRING variable. This is because a not set value is converted to an empty string when assigned to a STRING variable and the empty string always compares true in conditions. See VCL Types for details of the type conversion.

When a third STRING argument is provided, the lookup function behaves as it would normally, except when a key is absent, the default value is returned instead.

Examples

table geoip_lang {
  "US": "en-US",
  "FR": "fr-FR",
  "NL": "nl-NL",
}
if (!req.http.Accept-Language) {
  set req.http.Accept-Language = table.lookup(geoip_lang, client.geo.country_code, "en-US");
}
table extension {
  "xhtml5": "xhtml",
  "html5": "html",
  "htm": "html",
  "aif": "aiff",
  "tif": "tiff",
  "jpg": "jpeg",
  "mpg": "mpeg",
}


sub vcl_recv {
  # normalizing URL file extensions
  declare local var.ext STRING;


  # lowercase for both the table key and for the default value
  set var.ext = std.tolower(req.url.ext);
  set var.ext = table.lookup(extension, var.ext, var.ext);
}

