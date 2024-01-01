table.lookup

STRING table.lookup ID id STRING key STRING default

Available inall subroutines.

Looks up the key key in the table ID . When the key is present, its associated value will be returned. When the key is absent, a not set string value is returned.

You can use table.contains to check for the presence of a key. If you plan to do a lookup of that key's value, consider combining the calls into a single lookup to find the key's presence and the stored value at the same time. For example:

set req.http.x = table.lookup (t, "key" ); if ( ! req.http.x ) { } else { }

This works because a not set header compares false in conditions. The condition above depends on using a header for the returned value and not a local STRING variable. This is because a not set value is converted to an empty string when assigned to a STRING variable and the empty string always compares true in conditions. See VCL Types for details of the type conversion.

When a third STRING argument is provided, the lookup function behaves as it would normally, except when a key is absent, the default value is returned instead.

Examples

table geoip_lang { "US" : "en-US" , "FR" : "fr-FR" , "NL" : "nl-NL" , } if ( ! req.http.Accept-Language ) { set req.http.Accept-Language = table.lookup (geoip_lang, client.geo.country_code , "en-US" ); }

table extension { "xhtml5" : "xhtml" , "html5" : "html" , "htm" : "html" , "aif" : "aiff" , "tif" : "tiff" , "jpg" : "jpeg" , "mpg" : "mpeg" , } sub vcl_recv { declare local var.ext STRING ; set var.ext = std.tolower ( req.url.ext ); set var.ext = table.lookup (extension, var.ext, var.ext); }

