table.lookup_backend
Looks up the key
key in the table
id. When the key is present, its
associated value will be returned. When the key is absent, the
default
value is returned. The
default value is required.
Just as for the
req.backend variable,
both backend names and director names may be specified.
Example
backend b0 { .host = "203.0.113.0"; }backend b1 { .host = "203.0.113.1"; }backend b2 { .host = "203.0.113.2"; }
director d0 random { { .backend = b0; .weight = 1; } { .backend = b2; .weight = 1; }}
table t BACKEND { "a.example.com": b0, "b.example.com": b1, "c.example.com": d0,}
sub vcl_recv { set req.backend = table.lookup_backend(t, req.http.host, req.backend);}
