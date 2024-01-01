table.lookup_acl
Available inall subroutines.
Looks up the key
key in the table
id. When the key is present, its
associated value will be returned. When the key is absent, the
default
value is returned. The default value is required.
Example
acl documents { "192.0.2.0"/24; "203.0.113.0"/24;}
acl images { "198.51.100.0"/24; "2001:db8::"/32;}
# fallback to disallow any file extension not explicitly listedacl empty {}
table ext ACL { "doc": documents, "docx": documents, "pdf": documents,
"png": images, "jpg": images, "jpeg": images,}
sub vcl_recv { if (client.ip !~ table.lookup_acl(ext, req.url.ext, empty)) { error 403; }}
User contributed notesBETA
