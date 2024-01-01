table.lookup_rtime
Available inall subroutines.
Looks up the key
key in the table
id. When the key is present, its
associated value will be returned. When the key is absent, the
default
value is returned. The default value is required.
Example
table t RTIME { "/a": 1s, "/b": 1d, "/c": 1w, "/d": 1m, "/e": 1y,}
set bereq.connect_timeout = table.lookup_rtime(t, req.url.path, 5s);
