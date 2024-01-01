RTIME

A relative time, rendered in decimal format. Units may be in milliseconds, seconds, minutes, hours, or days. These are specified by a suffix of ms , s , m , h , d , and y respectively. Whitespace is permitted between the value and its unit. Negative durations are permitted.

For example:

declare local var.r RTIME ; set var.r = 0 ms; set var.r = 5.3 d; set var.r = - 2 s; set beresp.ttl = 5 m;

Conversions to STRING values are rendered with no units, with values given in seconds to 3dp precision:

declare local var.r RTIME ; set var.r = 3.5 d; set resp.http.X-r = var.r;

RTIME values resolve into 64-bit signed integers measured in nanoseconds. An RTIME value specified in VCL that - when converted into nanoseconds - is less than -9223372036854775808(ns) or greater than 9223372036854775807(ns), will be clamped to these respective minimum or maximum values: