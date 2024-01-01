RTIME
A relative time,
rendered in decimal format.
Units may be in milliseconds, seconds, minutes, hours, or days.
These are specified by a suffix of
ms,
s,
m,
h,
d, and
y respectively.
Whitespace is permitted between the value and its unit.
Negative durations are permitted.
For example:
declare local var.r RTIME;set var.r = 0ms;set var.r = 5.3d;set var.r = -2s;set beresp.ttl = 5 m;
Conversions to STRING values are rendered with no units, with values given in seconds to 3dp precision:
declare local var.r RTIME;set var.r = 3.5d;set resp.http.X-r = var.r; /* "302400.000" */
RTIME values resolve into 64-bit signed integers measured in nanoseconds. An RTIME value specified in VCL that - when converted into nanoseconds - is less than -9223372036854775808(ns) or greater than 9223372036854775807(ns), will be clamped to these respective minimum or maximum values:
|Suffix
|Units
|Minimum Value
|Maximum Value
ms
|millisecond
|-9223372036854
|9223372036854
s
|second
|-9223372036
|9223372036
m
|minute
|-153722867
|153722867
h
|hour
|-2562047
|2562047
d
|day
|-106751
|106751
y
|year
|-292
|292
