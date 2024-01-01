BOOL

A boolean type. Values are true and false .

For example:

set beresp.cacheable = true ;

Integer literals may not be used to assign to a BOOL variable.

Likewise there is no implicit conversion to INTEGER types:

declare local var.i INTEGER ; declare local var.b BOOL ; set var.b = true ; set var.i = 0 ; set var.i + = var.b;

Nor may STRING literals be used for assignment (i.e. "true" rather than true ), however BOOL values may be converted to a STRING, and are rendered as "1" and "0" for true and false respectively: