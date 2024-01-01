BOOL
A boolean type. Values are
true and
false.
For example:
set beresp.cacheable = true;
Integer literals may not be used to assign to a BOOL variable.
Likewise there is no implicit conversion to INTEGER types:
declare local var.i INTEGER;declare local var.b BOOL;set var.b = true;set var.i = 0;set var.i += var.b; /* invalid */
Nor may STRING literals be used for assignment (i.e.
"true" rather than
true), however BOOL values may be converted to a STRING, and are rendered
as
"1" and
"0" for
true and
false respectively:
declare local var.b BOOL;set var.b = true;log var.b; /* equivalent to "1" */
