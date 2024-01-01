INTEGER

A 64-bit signed integer. Decimal and hexadecimal literals are supported, the latter with a 0x prefix.

For example:

set resp.status = 200 ; set var.i = 0x5a5a ;

The INTEGER type can represent one more value on the negative side than on the positive side. Being 64-bit, its range is −(263) to 263 − 1 inclusive. That is, the minimum and maximum values are -9223372036854775808 and 9223372036854775807 respectively, or -0x8000000000000000 and 0x7FFFFFFFFFFFFFFF in hexadecimal.

A leading - for negative numbers is considered part of the literal syntax, rather than as a separate unary operator. Therefore a literal may be given with the maximum negative value: