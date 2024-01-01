IP

The IP type represents both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. These are individual addresses, with no netmask. Literals may be given in a variety of formats using the usual dotted quad for IPv4 and colon-separated IPv6.

For example:

declare local var.ip IP ; set var.ip = "192.0.2.0" ; set var.ip = "2001:db8::1" ; set var.ip = "2002:c000:0204::" ; set var.ip = "::FFFF:192.0.2.4" ; set var.ip = "::1" ; set var.ip = "::" ;

Short forms for IPv4 are not permitted: