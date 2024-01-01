IP
The
IP type represents both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.
These are individual addresses, with no netmask.
Literals may be given in a variety of formats
using the usual dotted quad for IPv4 and colon-separated IPv6.
For example:
declare local var.ip IP;set var.ip = "192.0.2.0";set var.ip = "2001:db8::1";set var.ip = "2002:c000:0204::"; /* 6to4 mapping for "192.0.2.4" */set var.ip = "::FFFF:192.0.2.4"; /* IPv4 mapping for "192.0.2.4" */set var.ip = "::1";set var.ip = "::"; /* unspecified address */
Short forms for IPv4 are not permitted:
declare local var.ip IP;set var.ip = "192.2.0"; /* invalid; would be equivalent to "192.0.2.0" */set var.ip = "127.1"; /* invalid; would be equivalent to "127.0.0.1" */set var.ip = "0"; /* invalid; would be equivalent to "0.0.0.0" */
