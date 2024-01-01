  1. Home
BACKEND

A compound type representing an origin server. These can be defined via the API, CLI, web interface, or using the backend declaration in VCL.

backend b1 {
  .host = "192.0.2.1";
  .port = "80";
}

Backends defined via the API, CLI, or web interface will generate a VCL backend definition prefixed with F_. Backends defined in VCL are not prefixed.

The backend used for a request can be changed by setting the value of req.backend, which is typically done in vcl_recv.

