BACKEND

A compound type representing an origin server. These can be defined via the API, CLI, web interface, or using the backend declaration in VCL.

backend b1 { .host = "192.0.2.1" ; .port = "80" ; }

Backends defined via the API, CLI, or web interface will generate a VCL backend definition prefixed with F_ . Backends defined in VCL are not prefixed.