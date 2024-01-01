BACKEND
A compound type representing an origin server.
These can be defined via the API, CLI, web interface, or using the
backend declaration in VCL.
backend b1 { .host = "192.0.2.1"; .port = "80";}
Backends defined via the API, CLI, or web interface will generate a VCL backend definition prefixed with
F_. Backends defined in VCL are not prefixed.
The backend used for a request can be changed by setting the value of
req.backend, which is typically done in
vcl_recv.
User contributed notesBETA
