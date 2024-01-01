TIME
An absolute time.
No literal syntax is provided for the TIME type;
instead, see the
std.time function for creating a TIME value:
declare local var.t TIME;set var.time = std.time("Fri, 21 Aug 1981 14:51:07 GMT", now);
Conversions to STRING values are rendered in RFC 1123 format, with the timezone in GMT:
declare local var.t TIME;set var.t = std.time("Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:00 GMT", now);set resp.http.X-t = var.t; /* "Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:00 GMT" */
Similar to RTIME values, a TIME value is a 64-bit signed integer, measured in nanoseconds since epoch.
