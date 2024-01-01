TIME

An absolute time. No literal syntax is provided for the TIME type; instead, see the std.time function for creating a TIME value:

declare local var.t TIME ; set var.time = std.time ( "Fri, 21 Aug 1981 14:51:07 GMT" , now );

Conversions to STRING values are rendered in RFC 1123 format, with the timezone in GMT:

declare local var.t TIME ; set var.t = std.time ( "Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:00 GMT" , now ); set resp.http.X-t = var.t;

Similar to RTIME values, a TIME value is a 64-bit signed integer, measured in nanoseconds since epoch.