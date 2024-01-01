ratecounter.{NAME}.bucket.50s

INTEGER, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

Estimated total value of increments to the most recently incremented entry in the named ratecounter within the POP in the current 50-second window. This variable is computed asynchronously and may take up to a few seconds to reflect new increments across the POP.

Ratecounters can be incremented using the ratelimit.check_rate , ratelimit.check_rates , and ratelimit.ratecounter_increment functions.

For more information, see our guide to rate limiting.