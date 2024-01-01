ratecounter.{NAME}.bucket.30s
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Estimated total value of increments to the most recently incremented entry in the named
ratecounter within the POP in the current 30-second window. This variable is computed asynchronously and may take up to a few seconds to reflect new increments across the POP.
Ratecounters can be incremented using the
ratelimit.check_rate,
ratelimit.check_rates, and
ratelimit.ratecounter_increment functions.
For more information, see our guide to rate limiting.
