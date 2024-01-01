ratecounter.{NAME}.rate.10s

FLOAT, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

Estimated per-second rate of change to the value of the most recently incremented entry in the named ratecounter across the POP over the last 10 seconds. This variable is computed asynchronously and may take up to a few seconds to reflect a change to the rate of increments.

Ratecounters can be incremented using the ratelimit.check_rate , ratelimit.check_rates , and ratelimit.ratecounter_increment functions.

For more information, see our guide to rate limiting.