ratecounter.{NAME}.rate.10s
FLOAT, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Estimated per-second rate of change to the value of the most recently incremented entry in the named
ratecounter across the POP over the last 10 seconds. This variable is computed asynchronously and may take up to a few seconds to reflect a change to the rate of increments.
Ratecounters can be incremented using the
ratelimit.check_rate,
ratelimit.check_rates, and
ratelimit.ratecounter_increment functions.
For more information, see our guide to rate limiting.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)