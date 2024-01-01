  1. Home
Dictionary info

Dictionary Info is a set of metadata describing properties of a dictionary which change as items are added and removed.

Data model

digeststringA hash of all the dictionary content.
item_countintegerThe number of items currently in the dictionary.
last_updatedstringTimestamp (UTC) when the dictionary was last updated or an item was added or removed.

Endpoints

Get edge dictionary metadata

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/dictionary/dictionary_id/info

