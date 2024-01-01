Dictionary info
Dictionary Info is a set of metadata describing properties of a dictionary which change as items are added and removed.
Data model
digest
|string
|A hash of all the dictionary content.
item_count
|integer
|The number of items currently in the dictionary.
last_updated
|string
|Timestamp (UTC) when the dictionary was last updated or an item was added or removed.
