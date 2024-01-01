Dictionary
A Dictionary is a VCL data table that stores key-value pairs accessible to VCL during request processing. New, empty dictionaries can be attached to a draft version of a service, which must be activated for the dictionary to be included in VCL. Once installed, a dictionary's items may be updated via API calls without having to activate a new version of the associated service configuration. To remove a dictionary, delete it on a draft version of a service (one that is not locked and not active). Once removed, activate the draft service version without the dictionary.
Data model
name
|string
|Name for the Dictionary (must start with an alphabetic character and can contain only alphanumeric characters, underscores, and whitespace).
write_only
|boolean
|Determines if items in the dictionary are readable or not. [Default
false]
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a Dictionary. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|integer
|Integer identifying a service version. Read-only.
