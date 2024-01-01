  1. Home
Dictionary

A Dictionary is a VCL data table that stores key-value pairs accessible to VCL during request processing. New, empty dictionaries can be attached to a draft version of a service, which must be activated for the dictionary to be included in VCL. Once installed, a dictionary's items may be updated via API calls without having to activate a new version of the associated service configuration. To remove a dictionary, delete it on a draft version of a service (one that is not locked and not active). Once removed, activate the draft service version without the dictionary.

Data model

namestringName for the Dictionary (must start with an alphabetic character and can contain only alphanumeric characters, underscores, and whitespace).
write_onlybooleanDetermines if items in the dictionary are readable or not. [Default false]
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a Dictionary. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionintegerInteger identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List edge dictionaries

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/dictionary

Create an edge dictionary

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/dictionary

Get an edge dictionary

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/dictionary/dictionary_name

Update an edge dictionary

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/dictionary/dictionary_name

Delete an edge dictionary

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/dictionary/dictionary_name

