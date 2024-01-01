Dictionary

A Dictionary is a VCL data table that stores key-value pairs accessible to VCL during request processing. New, empty dictionaries can be attached to a draft version of a service, which must be activated for the dictionary to be included in VCL. Once installed, a dictionary's items may be updated via API calls without having to activate a new version of the associated service configuration. To remove a dictionary, delete it on a draft version of a service (one that is not locked and not active). Once removed, activate the draft service version without the dictionary.

Data model

name string Name for the Dictionary (must start with an alphabetic character and can contain only alphanumeric characters, underscores, and whitespace). write_only boolean Determines if items in the dictionary are readable or not. [Default false ] created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. id string Alphanumeric string identifying a Dictionary. Read-only. service_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only. version integer Integer identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List edge dictionaries GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / dictionary

Create an edge dictionary POST/ service / service_id / version / version_id / dictionary

Get an edge dictionary GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / dictionary / dictionary_name

Update an edge dictionary PUT/ service / service_id / version / version_id / dictionary / dictionary_name