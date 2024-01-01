Dictionary item

A Dictionary Item is a single key-value pair that makes up an entry in a Dictionary. Dictionary Items can be added, removed and modified without activating a new version of the associated service.

Data model

item_key string Item key, maximum 256 characters. item_value string Item value, maximum 8000 characters. items array created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. dictionary_id string Alphanumeric string identifying a Dictionary. Read-only. service_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.

Endpoints

List items in an edge dictionary GET/ service / service_id / dictionary / dictionary_id / items

Update multiple entries in an edge dictionary PATCH/ service / service_id / dictionary / dictionary_id / items

Get an item from an edge dictionary GET/ service / service_id / dictionary / dictionary_id / item / dictionary_item_key

Insert or update an entry in an edge dictionary PUT/ service / service_id / dictionary / dictionary_id / item / dictionary_item_key

Delete an item from an edge dictionary DELETE/ service / service_id / dictionary / dictionary_id / item / dictionary_item_key

Update an entry in an edge dictionary PATCH/ service / service_id / dictionary / dictionary_id / item / dictionary_item_key