Dictionary item

A Dictionary Item is a single key-value pair that makes up an entry in a Dictionary. Dictionary Items can be added, removed and modified without activating a new version of the associated service.

Data model

item_keystringItem key, maximum 256 characters.
item_valuestringItem value, maximum 8000 characters.
itemsarray
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
dictionary_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a Dictionary. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List items in an edge dictionary

GET/service/service_id/dictionary/dictionary_id/items

Update multiple entries in an edge dictionary

PATCH/service/service_id/dictionary/dictionary_id/items

Get an item from an edge dictionary

GET/service/service_id/dictionary/dictionary_id/item/dictionary_item_key

Insert or update an entry in an edge dictionary

PUT/service/service_id/dictionary/dictionary_id/item/dictionary_item_key

Delete an item from an edge dictionary

DELETE/service/service_id/dictionary/dictionary_id/item/dictionary_item_key

Update an entry in an edge dictionary

PATCH/service/service_id/dictionary/dictionary_id/item/dictionary_item_key

Create an entry in an edge dictionary

POST/service/service_id/dictionary/dictionary_id/item

