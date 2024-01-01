Dictionary item
A Dictionary Item is a single key-value pair that makes up an entry in a Dictionary. Dictionary Items can be added, removed and modified without activating a new version of the associated service.
Data model
item_key
|string
|Item key, maximum 256 characters.
item_value
|string
|Item value, maximum 8000 characters.
items
|array
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
dictionary_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a Dictionary. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
Endpoints
PATCH/service/
service_id/dictionary/
dictionary_id/items
GET/service/
service_id/dictionary/
dictionary_id/item/
dictionary_item_key
PUT/service/
service_id/dictionary/
dictionary_id/item/
dictionary_item_key
DELETE/service/
service_id/dictionary/
dictionary_id/item/
dictionary_item_key
PATCH/service/
service_id/dictionary/
dictionary_id/item/
dictionary_item_key
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)