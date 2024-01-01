DNS Configuration
WARNING: This information is part of a limited availability release. Portions of this API may be subject to changes and improvements over time. Fields marked deprecated may be removed in the future and their use is discouraged. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.
DNS Configurations are objects that associate a fully qualified domain name (FQDN) with a TLS configuration (loosely, an object that represents an IP pool). The
name attribute is intended to be used in DNS CNAME records to point to the edge IP addresses corresponding to the TLS configuration parameters.
Customers with access to multiple sets of IP pools are able to manage DNS records associated with the IP pools.
Data model
name
|string
|The CNAME record for your DNS Configuration. It must be a valid FQDN that starts with a custom label and ends with
.customer.fastly.com (e.g.,
example.customer.fastly.net). Supported characters for the custom label include a-z, 0-9, hyphens, and underscores.
dualstack
|boolean
|True shows this DNS configuration is using both IPv4 (default) and IPv6 (optional). False shows it is using IPv4 only. When not provided, we will default to false. [Default
false]
region
|string
|The region string will be “global” for all configurations involving the customer’s SPP vipspace. Read-only. [Default
global]
DNS configuration request object (create)
All of the attributes to create a DNS configuration.
dualstack
|boolean
|True shows this DNS configuration is using both IPv4 (default) and IPv6 (optional). False shows it is using IPv4 only. When not provided, we will default to false. [Default
false]
name
|string
|The CNAME record for your DNS Configuration. It must be a valid FQDN that starts with a custom label and ends with
.customer.fastly.com (e.g.,
example.customer.fastly.net). Supported characters for the custom label include a-z, 0-9, hyphens, and underscores.
relationships.tls_configuration.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS configuration.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
dns_configuration]
DNS configuration response object
All of the attributes for retrieving a DNS configuration.
dualstack
|boolean
|True shows this DNS configuration is using both IPv4 (default) and IPv6 (optional). False shows it is using IPv4 only. When not provided, we will default to false. [Default
false]
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a DNS configuration.
name
|string
|The CNAME record for your DNS Configuration. It must be a valid FQDN that starts with a custom label and ends with
.customer.fastly.com (e.g.,
example.customer.fastly.net). Supported characters for the custom label include a-z, 0-9, hyphens, and underscores.
region
|string
|The region string will be “global” for all configurations involving the customer’s SPP vipspace. Read-only. [Default
global]
relationships.tls_configuration.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS configuration.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
dns_configuration]
DNS configuration request object (update)
All of the attributes to update a DNS configuration.
dualstack
|boolean
|True shows this DNS configuration is using both IPv4 (default) and IPv6 (optional). False shows it is using IPv4 only. When not provided, we will default to false. [Default
false]
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
dns_configuration]