DNS Configuration

WARNING: This information is part of a limited availability release. Portions of this API may be subject to changes and improvements over time. Fields marked deprecated may be removed in the future and their use is discouraged. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

DNS Configurations are objects that associate a fully qualified domain name (FQDN) with a TLS configuration (loosely, an object that represents an IP pool). The name attribute is intended to be used in DNS CNAME records to point to the edge IP addresses corresponding to the TLS configuration parameters.

Customers with access to multiple sets of IP pools are able to manage DNS records associated with the IP pools.

Data model

namestringThe CNAME record for your DNS Configuration. It must be a valid FQDN that starts with a custom label and ends with .customer.fastly.com (e.g., example.customer.fastly.net). Supported characters for the custom label include a-z, 0-9, hyphens, and underscores.
dualstackbooleanTrue shows this DNS configuration is using both IPv4 (default) and IPv6 (optional). False shows it is using IPv4 only. When not provided, we will default to false. [Default false]
regionstringThe region string will be “global” for all configurations involving the customer’s SPP vipspace. Read-only. [Default global]

DNS configuration request object (create)

All of the attributes to create a DNS configuration.

dualstackbooleanTrue shows this DNS configuration is using both IPv4 (default) and IPv6 (optional). False shows it is using IPv4 only. When not provided, we will default to false. [Default false]
namestringThe CNAME record for your DNS Configuration. It must be a valid FQDN that starts with a custom label and ends with .customer.fastly.com (e.g., example.customer.fastly.net). Supported characters for the custom label include a-z, 0-9, hyphens, and underscores.
relationships.tls_configuration.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a TLS configuration.
typestringResource type. [Default dns_configuration]

DNS configuration response object

All of the attributes for retrieving a DNS configuration.

dualstackbooleanTrue shows this DNS configuration is using both IPv4 (default) and IPv6 (optional). False shows it is using IPv4 only. When not provided, we will default to false. [Default false]
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a DNS configuration.
namestringThe CNAME record for your DNS Configuration. It must be a valid FQDN that starts with a custom label and ends with .customer.fastly.com (e.g., example.customer.fastly.net). Supported characters for the custom label include a-z, 0-9, hyphens, and underscores.
regionstringThe region string will be “global” for all configurations involving the customer’s SPP vipspace. Read-only. [Default global]
relationships.tls_configuration.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a TLS configuration.
typestringResource type. [Default dns_configuration]

DNS configuration request object (update)

All of the attributes to update a DNS configuration.

dualstackbooleanTrue shows this DNS configuration is using both IPv4 (default) and IPv6 (optional). False shows it is using IPv4 only. When not provided, we will default to false. [Default false]
typestringResource type. [Default dns_configuration]

Endpoints

List DNS configurations

GET/dns/configurations

Create a DNS configuration

POST/dns/configurations

Get a DNS configuration

GET/dns/configurations/dns_configuration_id

Delete a DNS configuration

DELETE/dns/configurations/dns_configuration_id

Update a DNS configuration

PATCH/dns/configurations/dns_configuration_id

