Director backend
Maps and relates backends as belonging to directors. Backends can belong to any number of directors but directors can only hold one reference to a specific backend.
Data model
backend_name
|string
|The name of the backend.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
director
|string
|Name for the Director.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|integer
|Integer identifying a service version. Read-only.
Endpoints
GET/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/director/
director_name/backend/
backend_name
POST/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/director/
director_name/backend/
backend_name
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)