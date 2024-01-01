Director backend

Maps and relates backends as belonging to directors. Backends can belong to any number of directors but directors can only hold one reference to a specific backend.

Data model

backend_name string The name of the backend. created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. director string Name for the Director. service_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only. version integer Integer identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

Get a director-backend relationship GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / director / director_name / backend / backend_name

Create a director-backend relationship POST/ service / service_id / version / version_id / director / director_name / backend / backend_name