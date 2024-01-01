  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Load balancing
  5. Directors

Director backend

Maps and relates backends as belonging to directors. Backends can belong to any number of directors but directors can only hold one reference to a specific backend.

Data model

backend_namestringThe name of the backend.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
directorstringName for the Director.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionintegerInteger identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

Get a director-backend relationship

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/director/director_name/backend/backend_name

Create a director-backend relationship

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/director/director_name/backend/backend_name

Delete a director-backend relationship

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/director/director_name/backend/backend_name

