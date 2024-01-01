Dynamic server pools
Versionless server pools allow servers to be swapped in and out of load balancing pools dynamically, without requiring a new release of your service version.
WARNING: This information is part of a limited availability release. Portions of this API may be subject to changes and improvements over time. Fields marked deprecated may be removed in the future and their use is discouraged. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.
Pools of origin servers that you can manage using Dynamic Servers to distribute and direct incoming requests. To set up Dynamic Servers, you attach a pool to a service, then add versionless origin servers that are stored separately from your VCL configuration. These APIs may be used to programmatically add, remove, and update origin servers within a pool, without creating a new service configuration version.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)