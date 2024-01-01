Dynamic server pools

WARNING: This information is part of a limited availability release. Portions of this API may be subject to changes and improvements over time. Fields marked deprecated may be removed in the future and their use is discouraged. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

Pools of origin servers that you can manage using Dynamic Servers to distribute and direct incoming requests. To set up Dynamic Servers, you attach a pool to a service, then add versionless origin servers that are stored separately from your VCL configuration. These APIs may be used to programmatically add, remove, and update origin servers within a pool, without creating a new service configuration version.