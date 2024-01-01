Director

A Director is responsible for balancing requests among a group of Backends. In addition to simply balancing, Directors can be configured to attempt retrying failed requests. Additionally, Directors have a quorum setting which can be used to determine when the Director as a whole is considered "up", in order to prevent "server whack-a-mole" following an outage as servers come back up. Only directors created via the API can be modified via the API. Directors known as "autodirectors" that are created automatically when load balancing groups of servers together cannot be modified or retrieved via the API.

Data model

backends array List of backends associated to a director. capacity integer Unused. name string Name for the Director. quorum integer The percentage of capacity that needs to be up for a director to be considered up. 0 to 100 . [Default 75 ] retries integer How many backends to search if it fails. [Default 5 ] shield string null meaning no origin shielding if not set. Refer to the Selected POP to serve as a shield for the backends. Defaults tomeaning no origin shielding if not set. Refer to the POPs API endpoint to get a list of available POPs used for shielding. type integer What type of load balance group to use. [Default 1 ] created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. service_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only. version integer Integer identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List directors GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / director

Create a director POST/ service / service_id / version / version_id / director

Get a director GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / director / director_name

Update a director PUT/ service / service_id / version / version_id / director / director_name