fastly dashboard item/create

-- dashboard-id Yes ID of the Dashboard to contain the item

-- title Yes A human-readable title for the dashboard item

-- subtitle Yes A human-readable subtitle for the dashboard item. Often a description of the visualization

-- source-type Yes The source of the data to display

-- metric Yes The metrics to visualize. Valid options depend on the selected data source. Set flag multiple times to include multiple metrics

-- plot-type Yes The type of chart to display

-- json No Render output as JSON

-- visualization-type No chart The type of visualization to display. Currently, only "chart" is supported

-- calculation-method No The aggregation function to apply to the dataset

-- format No The units to use to format the data