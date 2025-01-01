fastly dashboard item/update
Update a custom dashboard item.
Syntax
$ fastly dashboard item/update --dashboard-id=DASHBOARD-ID --item-id=ITEM-ID
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--dashboard-id
|Yes
|ID of the Dashboard containing the item
--item-id
|Yes
|ID of the Item to be updated
--json
|No
|Render output as JSON
--title
|No
|A human-readable title for the dashboard item
--subtitle
|No
|A human-readable subtitle for the dashboard item. Often a description of the visualization
--span
|No
|The number of columns for the dashboard item to span. Dashboards are rendered on a 12-column grid on "desktop" screen sizes
--source-type
|No
|The source of the data to display
--metric
|No
|The metrics to visualize. Valid options depend on the selected data source. Set flag multiple times to include multiple metrics
--visualization-type
|No
|The type of visualization to display. Currently, only "chart" is supported
--calculation-method
|No
|The aggregation function to apply to the dataset
--format
|No
|The units to use to format the data
--plot-type
|No
|The type of chart to display
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-sso
|No
|Enable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profile
|No
|Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging