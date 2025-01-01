fastly dashboard item/update

-- dashboard-id Yes ID of the Dashboard containing the item

-- item-id Yes ID of the Item to be updated

-- json No Render output as JSON

-- title No A human-readable title for the dashboard item

-- subtitle No A human-readable subtitle for the dashboard item. Often a description of the visualization

-- span No The number of columns for the dashboard item to span. Dashboards are rendered on a 12-column grid on "desktop" screen sizes

-- source-type No The source of the data to display

-- metric No The metrics to visualize. Valid options depend on the selected data source. Set flag multiple times to include multiple metrics

-- visualization-type No The type of visualization to display. Currently, only "chart" is supported

-- calculation-method No The aggregation function to apply to the dataset

-- format No The units to use to format the data