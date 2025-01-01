  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. dashboard
  5. item

fastly dashboard item/update

Update a custom dashboard item.

Syntax

$ fastly dashboard item/update --dashboard-id=DASHBOARD-ID --item-id=ITEM-ID

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--dashboard-idYesID of the Dashboard containing the item
--item-idYesID of the Item to be updated
--jsonNoRender output as JSON
--titleNoA human-readable title for the dashboard item
--subtitleNoA human-readable subtitle for the dashboard item. Often a description of the visualization
--spanNoThe number of columns for the dashboard item to span. Dashboards are rendered on a 12-column grid on "desktop" screen sizes
--source-typeNoThe source of the data to display
--metricNoThe metrics to visualize. Valid options depend on the selected data source. Set flag multiple times to include multiple metrics
--visualization-typeNoThe type of visualization to display. Currently, only "chart" is supported
--calculation-methodNoThe aggregation function to apply to the dataset
--formatNoThe units to use to format the data
--plot-typeNoThe type of chart to display

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-ssoNoEnable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging
