std.time

TIME std.time STRING s TIME fallback

Available inall subroutines.

Converts a string to a time variable.

The following string formats are supported:

The only time zone supported is GMT .

If the string does not match one of those formats, then the fallback variable is returned instead. We recommend using a fallback that's meaningful for your particular Fastly service.

Example

declare local var.time1 TIME ; set var.time1 = std.time ( "Mon, 02 Jan 2006 22:04:05 GMT" , now ); declare local var.time2 TIME ; set var.time2 = std.time ( "1136239445" , std.integer2time ( 0 )); declare local var.time3 TIME ; set var.time3 = std.time ( "Not a date" , std.integer2time ( - 1 ));

