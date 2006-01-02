std.time
Available inall subroutines.
Converts a string to a time variable.
The following string formats are supported:
Mon, 02 Jan 2006 22:04:05 GMT, RFC 822 and RFC 1123
Monday, 02-Jan-06 22:04:05 GMT, RFC 850
Mon Jan 2 22:04:05 2006, ANSI-C asctime()
2006-01-02 22:04:05, an ISO 8601 subset
1136239445.00, seconds since the Unix Epoch
1136239445, seconds since the Unix Epoch
The only time zone supported is
GMT.
If the string does not match one of those formats, then the fallback variable is returned instead. We recommend using a fallback that's meaningful for your particular Fastly service.
Example
declare local var.time1 TIME;set var.time1 = std.time("Mon, 02 Jan 2006 22:04:05 GMT", now);# var.time1 is now "Mon, 02 Jan 2006 22:04:05 GMT"
declare local var.time2 TIME;set var.time2 = std.time("1136239445", std.integer2time(0));# var.time2 is now "Mon, 02 Jan 2006 22:04:05 GMT"
declare local var.time3 TIME;set var.time3 = std.time("Not a date", std.integer2time(-1));# var.time3 is now "datetime out of bounds"
