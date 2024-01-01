math.FLOAT_MANT_DIG
INTEGER, read-only, constant.
Available inall subroutines.
Number of hexadecimal digits stored for the significand in the
FLOAT type.
INTEGER, read-only, constant.
Available inall subroutines.
