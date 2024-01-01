math.SQRT1_2
FLOAT, read-only, constant.
Available inall subroutines.
The value of the reciprocal of the square root of two (1/sqrt(2)).
FLOAT, read-only, constant.
Available inall subroutines.
The value of the reciprocal of the square root of two (1/sqrt(2)).
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)