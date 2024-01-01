math.PI
FLOAT, read-only, constant.
Available inall subroutines.
The value of the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter (Pi).
FLOAT, read-only, constant.
Available inall subroutines.
The value of the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter (Pi).
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)