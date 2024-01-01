math.POS_HUGE_VAL
FLOAT, read-only, constant.
Available inall subroutines.
A positive double constant expression, not necessarily representable as a FLOAT. Used as an error value returned by the VCL math library.
User contributed notesBETA
