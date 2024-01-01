Surrogate-Control
Alternative to Cache-Control response header for CDNs and reverse proxies.
Fastly reads this header from responses. It is proprietary to Fastly.
Fastly processes
Surrogate-Control in a similar way to
Cache-Control in order to determine the initial TTL (freshness) of a resource, but will prefer
Surrogate-Control over
Cache-Control if both exist.
Example
Cache-Control: max-age=0Surrogate-Control: max-age=86400, stale-while-revalidate=60
