  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. HTTP references
  4. HTTP Headers

Surrogate-Control

Alternative to Cache-Control response header for CDNs and reverse proxies.

Fastly reads this header from responses. It is proprietary to Fastly.

Fastly processes Surrogate-Control in a similar way to Cache-Control in order to determine the initial TTL (freshness) of a resource, but will prefer Surrogate-Control over Cache-Control if both exist.

Example

Cache-Control: max-age=0
Surrogate-Control: max-age=86400, stale-while-revalidate=60

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024